Neighbors react to an officer- involved shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in his mid or late 30s was killed after a struggle at a condominium on Nantucket Place Friday evening, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said during a news conference Friday.

Neighbors in the area tell Ten On Your Side, the man was a quiet and kept to himself.

Police were called to the complex near City Center around 8 p.m.

We’re told the man called dispatchers about a dozen times and police were going to charge him with abusing the 911 call lines.

When officers got there the man was in an ‘agitated state.’ He closed the door and ran back inside of the building according to Drew.

Four officers went inside and had a short struggle with the man.

Body camera footage shows, at one point the man gained control of an officers taser. Then the suspect tased at least two officers.

A struggle ensued, resulting in an officer pulling their gun and shooting the man.

Officers began performing CPR, but the man died on scene.

A woman, who did not want to share her name, says she’s lived in the neighborhood for about three years.

She said she has a lot of questions on why things had to end this way.

“I can’t sleep it makes me sick to my stomach it’s very sad. It’s hard for me because that’s a human life.”

Drew said mental illness may have played a role.

The shooting is under investigation, which includes reviewing the body camera footage and interviewing the officers.

The officers are all okay.

