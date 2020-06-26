Neighborhood group calls for removal of Warwick Courthouse Confederate monument, plans protest for Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Calls to remove the Confederate monument in front of the Old Warwick Courthouse in the Denbigh neighborhood of Newport News continue.

The Greater Hilton for Social Justice group will demand the city removes the monument. The group plans to protest the structure Friday afternoon at 5 p.m.

Right now, the monument is covered with a tarp. City leaders covered the statue for safety concerns, until leaders can decide how to move forward.

However, Council members are split on what to do.

Newport News City Councilman Marcellus Harris and Dave Jenkins call for its immediate removal.

“I simply believe the Confederate statue does not represent the values of our city and its citizens in 2020, and I do not believe we should preserve the ideals this statue was meant to symbolize,” Jenkin said. “… this monument is more a political statement than a true monument to military service, and it no longer represents our values as a city.”

In response, Councilwoman Pat Woodbury said removing the monument will “blur history.” She believes the monument should remain.

“Rather than eliminating past history, why not add to it with more present-day memorial statues and commemorative ceremonies. There has been so much progress in race relations in the last 50 years that should be celebrated … I am not in favor of re-writing or denying history but learning from it and adding to it with others for the cause of social progress,” Woodbury said.

Nearly 400 people have signed an online petition calling for the monument’s removal.

The group asks that you join them in a protest. If you decide to join, you are encouraged to wear a mask.