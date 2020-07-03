Nearly two dozen police officers graduate from the Newport News Police Academy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, 23 new police officers officially joined the force in Newport News.

The ceremony was held at Temple Baptist Church for the officers who graduated from the Newport News Training Academy.

The officers will be assigned to field training officers for additional training before being released to independent patrol.

Newport News police say this is the first time since 2015 all the cadets graduated from the six months of training.

“The youth of this city, community policing. That’s our foundation. Ladies and gentlemen, that is what we are here for. We are going to be the police in the city,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

“I’m not going to tolerate acts of violence against our citizens or our youth. I’m not going to have individuals who are scared to go outside in their own neighborhoods. Not going to do that.”

