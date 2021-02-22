Nearly 3,000 students return to classroom in Newport News Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 3,000 students in Newport News Public Schools returned to in-person learning on Monday.
The thousands of students returning Monday included self-contained special education students, newcomer English language learners, and students in preschool through third grade.
York County also returned students in grade 11 to a hybrid in-person learning plan on Monday.
A second wave of students in grades four through 12 will return to a hybrid in-person learning model on March 8.
