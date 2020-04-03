Navy selects Newport News Shipyard to provide logistics support for surface ships and submarines

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Technical Solutions Division was chosen by the U.S. Navy to provide support for the structure, mechanical and electrical systems, and equipment installation on surface ships and submarines.

The multiple-award contract has a potential value of $41 million over five years, officials say if all options are exercised.

Huntington Ingalls Industries says the contract was awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division.

The center is responsible for all integrated logistics support work related to the HM&E systems and equipment installed on U.S. Navy surface ships and submarines.

“We take great pride in providing our customers around the globe with multiple logistics products and services to help them achieve their missions,” said Brad Mason, president of Technical Solutions’ Fleet Support business unit.

For more information on Huntington Ingalls Industries, visit their website.

Latest Posts: