NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An Aviation Ordnanceman Airman assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford has been sentenced for sexually abusing a child.

27-year-old Travis Muckelroy, an Aviation Ordnanceman Airman in the Navy, previously pleaded guilty to charges of coercion and enticement of a minor in February.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison which will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Muckelroy, a Newport News resident, had been an enlisted member of the Navy since 2019.

Muckelroy’s charges come after authorities traced Snapchat and Dropbox accounts with sexually explicit photos and conversations back to him.

Authorities were first made aware last August that a Snapchat user had uploaded what was believed to be child porn. A preliminary investigation revealed that the user uploaded four photos on or around May 16-17, 2021.

Following a series of summons and subpoenas, officials determined the account belonged to Muckelroy.

Investigators also determined a Dropbox account with several videos of suspected child porn was connected to Muckelroy.

In September 2021, a federal search warrant was served to Snapchat to receive the content of Muckelroy’s account. The warrant revealed approximately 62 files of suspected child porn, as well as several conversations with minors.

The sexually-explicit conversations were over a seven-month period.

On various occasions, officials say Muckelroy instructed a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl to send him nude photographs or recordings of themselves engaging in sexual acts. He made these requests even after one of the girls informed Muckelroy she was the victim of rape



Additionally, Muckelroy used the same social media platform to communicate with at least three other suspected minors.