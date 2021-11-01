NASA employee from Newport News wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A NASA employee from Newport News bagged $1 million during a Mega Millions drawing in August.

Norma Farr rocketed her way to $1 million in the August 20 Mega Millions drawing in which she matched the first five winning numbers of 41-43-51-57-70.

The only number she failed to match was the Mega Ball number, which was 1.

Farr told lottery officials she bought the winning ticket online at the Virginia Lottery’s website, valottery.com. She used the Easy Pick option which allowed a computer to randomly pick the numbers for her.

She said she has no immediate plans for her winnings, although she said she may splurge and buy a Jeep.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Norma Farr, Nov. 1, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Va Lottery)