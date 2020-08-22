NAACP, community unite to honor Black lives, raise awareness at Newport News Confederate statue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday evening, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and surrounding community united at the Confederate monument in Newport News to raise awareness and honor Black lives lost.

The “Reclaim the Space” demonstration and White Rose Ceremony ran from 6 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. on August 21. The group met at 14405 Old Courthouse Way near the Old Warwick Courthouse Confederate monument — which stands after a City Council 6-1 vote for removal on August 11.

The city has been its 30-day window since the vote, in which it can ask museums, military battlefields, or other similar groups if they want to take the monument. The city can also decide to keep the monument but relocate it.

The event served as a reminder to the community that nearly 140 years after the Civil War, Confederate statues still stand, and racism and police brutality exist across the nation. A moment of silence was given to those whose lives were lost as a result of it.

“It has always been unacceptable to allow such symbols to stand, but it is especially egregious in light of today’s racial climate combined with the necessary Black Lives Matter movement,” said Newport News NAACP and Affiliates in a statement released Thursday.

“Although the City Council of Newport News recently voted on the removal of the confederate statue at Old Warwick Courthouse, except for Pat Woodbury, many community members and local leaders are at unrest with the lack of urgency originally denoted from our local officials.”

Councilwoman Patricia Woodbury says that she does not support removing the monument because the community should learn from its history to ensure it doesn’t repeat itself.

The Warwick County Historical Society says the monument has been in front of the Warwick County Courthouse since 1909 — which was about 36 years after the Civil War ended.

“Uniting the community that the statue overlooks and misrepresents is crucial in retelling the story of Black people in America, Newport News, and across the nation,” the statement continued. “This event is not an occupation or a protest, it is a peaceful dedication to our people. It is an effort to strengthen the power and influence of the voices of concern in Newport News.”

The event was organized by Ashley Nelson and Marckel Bonds in collaboration with VIP LLC and the

Newport News NAACP.

Speakers included Mayor McKinley Price; Dr. Rev. Willard Maxwell, Newport News NAACP President and Pastor of New Beech Grove Baptist; Newport News native Tommy Reamon. The White Rose Ceremony was led by two Hampton Roads and VIP LLC youth members of the community.

