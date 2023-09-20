NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Jurors in the murder trial of Adrian Lewis heard emotional testimony from his son and sister-in-law Wednesday, along with Lewis’s girlfriend. Lewis is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shanita Eure-Lewis, although she has never been found. Eure-Lewis was never seen or heard from again after the morning of July 17, 2022.

Day 2

Adrian Lewis, 50, had told others his wife was having an affair, even though he himself had a woman on the side. That woman was Tomeka Davis, who testified that she and Lewis had an on-again, off-again affair while Lewis was married. She said on July 13, 2022, four days before Shanita went missing, Adrian Lewis came to her home — drunk — and showed her a gun with a green laser sight. She told him “don’t do anything crazy.”

Davis said Lewis was smelling of alcohol that night and had beer in his Chevy Silverado pickup, and told her that “if Shanita doesn’t act right. she’s done.”

Shanita’s younger sister, Deidra Eure, identified jewelry belonging to her sister that she claimed Davis said he would hawk in order to buy a gun.

Deidra Eure said she spotted her brother-in-law near a dumpster a few hours after she last heard from her sister, describing him wearing a tee-shirt that was “drenched in sweat”. Police later pulled items from that dumpster that Eure identified as Shanita’s purse, sandals, and shoes along with a shovel.

Deidra Eure testified that when she grew anxious after not hearing from her sister for several hours, Lewis told her that Shanita had jumped from the pickup on Jefferson Avenue and walked away.

Davis also testified she received a call from Adrian Lewis several hours after Shanita was last seen in which he allegedly said, ”I did it,” then later said he was just joking.

The Lewises’ son Caleb, 15, told the court that the last time he saw his mother, she told him and his younger brother Christian how much she loved them. Caleb testified that his father told him their Aunt Deidra would take care of them because he was heading to Jamaica as he gathered credit cards and his passport that Sunday morning. Adrian never said anything to him and his brother about their mother taking care of them, Caleb testified.

The man Lewis thought was having an affair with his wife was her foot doctor, Carlos Myers. Myers said he was very close friends with Shanita, and at one point they were texting each other as many as 10 times daily, even saying they were “emotionally intimate,” but he insisted the relationship was not sexual.

There was no eye contact between the son and the defendant as the 15-year-old walked down from the stand and left the courtroom.

Day 1

Opening arguments were heard Tuesday morning after the jury was seated. The court heard testimony from some of the people who were closest to Eure-Lewis, including a pastor who said Adrian told him he hoped his wife rots in hell.

The first witness to be questioned was Mitchell Foreman, who described himself as a friend of Adrian’s because their wives were best friends.

He said he’d first met Eure-Lewis in 2010. The two sang in the choir of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News, where he is still an active member.

Foreman described a trip to Las Vegas in which Lewis got off the plane bothered that his wife had worn leggings in public.

In December 2021, he recalled Lewis saying that if his wife ever cheated on him, he’d kill her.

Foreman’s recollection of Lewis in the weeks leading up to his wife’s disappearance are that of a controlling man spiraling through grief and anger as his marriage disintegrates.

On July 8, 2022, he said Lewis called him and explained that Eure-Lewis wanted to get a divorce. He was sure it was because she was cheating on him.

Foreman testified that Lewis said that he was from the streets and handled things that way, and that he couldn’t just let her walk away from the relationship.

Foreman said he took Lewis out for dinner to get his mind off of the situation on July 15, two days after getting a call from his wife that he was suicidal.

During that evening, Lewis had Foreman drive by an apartment complex, where he told him he had a secret apartment where he brought women to cheat on his wife.

On July 17, Eure-Lewis went missing after the first Sunday church service at Gethsemane. Foreman said he texted her four times and could tell that last two were never read.

Later in the day, he said Lewis called him and said to take care of his boys because he was going to Mexico — Eure-Lewis had admitted to cheating on him and kicked him out of the house.

The second witness to testify was Tiffany Foreman, wife of Mitchell Foreman. She said she’d known Eure-Lewis for over 30 years and spoke to her every day.

The two were extremely active in church ministry and worked together on events.

She recounted the story of Lewis saying he’d kill his wife if she cheated on him during a Christmas party, as well as the suicidal episode in July 2022.

She said the last time she saw Eure-Lewis was in passing after the first church service July 17, 2022.

The leader of Gethsemane Baptists, Pastor Dwight Riddick told the court that he’d known Eure-Lewis since she was a small girl because her family attended the church.

He described a series of impromptu counseling sessions with Lewis and Eure-Lewis in July 2022 as their relationship frayed.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on the day of his wife’s disappearance, Riddick said Lewis called him and said that Eure-Lewis had admitted to cheating on him, thrown her phone at him and gotten out of the car they were both in.

Later that evening, the pastor called back and asked Lewis if he’d done anything crazy.

Riddick said that Lewis told him he hoped his wife rots in hell.

Jury selection

The first day was devoted to picking a jury, with attorneys striking from three different prospective groups. Witnesses were also sworn in.

Due to seating limitations, the press was not allowed into the courtroom for most of the day.