Firefighters work a fire on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News on March 23, 2021.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple people were rescued after a fire broke out at Newport News apartment building Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. at the building in the 11000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Firefighters say two people were treated for smoke inhalation but there were no burn injuries.

“Excellent work by our men and women putting life safety first!,” tweeted Chief Jeff Johnson.

The cause of the fire has not been released.