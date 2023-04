NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple people were injured as a result of a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment at City Center Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Newport News Fire Department.

The call came in at 4:31 p.m., and four fire trucks and five ambulances responded “to assist all those in need of medical attention.”

(Photo – Newport News Fire Department)

It is unclear how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash, and the extent of any injuries.

