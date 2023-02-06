NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the James River Bridge over the weekend.

According to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes of the James River Bridge.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many patients were injured, however, officials say two of the vehicles at the scene sustained “heavy damage.”

Multiple people were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash.

