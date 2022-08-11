NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Several organizations in Hampton Roads took in part of $24,000 in grant awards from the Board of Community Knights, Inc.
A total of 23 local organizations received the grants Thursday as part of the Board of Community Knight’s GIFT program.
“Community Knights is so very grateful to the amazing members of the community who support as volunteers and choose to help continue to invest in our public schools and local non-profits,” said CEO Jennifer Brown. “Community service and engagement is one of the cornerstones of our GIFT program. “
Volunteers can support future community grant opportunities like these by volunteering and playing CK Bingo every Weds & Sunday! Call 757-509-5139 to get more info about the weekly food truck options and jackpots, or check the Community Knights Bingo page.
The recipients of the grants are:
- Bball360 Academy – $750 – Basketball Program Equipment
- Elf Patrol – $1,500 – Filling Backpacks for Christmas
- Fear 2 Freedom – $750 – Desktop Computer
- Hampton Healthy Families Partnership Inc. -Hampton Mayors Book Club – $1,200 – Books and Newsletters
- Heritage High School – Activities – $700 – Student Leadership and Staff breakfasts
- I AM Enough Retreat – $800 – Shirts for Inner Healing Circle
- Triple Helix Robotics 2363 -Intentional Innovation – $1,200 – Transportation of official Robotic playing field
- Jones Magnet Middle School – $1,200 – K-12 Streaming Plus license
- Kecoughtan High School – Culinary – $1,500 – Culinary Club Supplies
- Kecoughtan High School – Field Hockey – $1,200 – Equipment for Field Hockey
- The Legacy of HOPE Foundation – $800 – Tables and Chairs for Youth Empowerment Sessions
- New Covenant Safe Haven – $250 – Hygiene items
- Peake Childhood Center – DHCDC – $1,200 – Sensory Play Tables
- Phoebus High School Academies – $1,000 – College Bus trip & Campus tour
- Raegan Sharnae Way – $750 – Feeding the homeless
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace – VA, Hampton – $1,100 – Mattresses for Bunks Across America
- Social Butterflies Foundation – $750 – Marketing material for Health Fair
- The Ezer Initiative – $1,000 – Back to School Clothing and School Supplies
- The Heart of Giving, Inc– $1,000 – Tires & Warehouse Equipment
- THRIVE Peninsula– $1,500 – Emergency Rental Assistance
- Today Jesus Outreach – $1,200 – ALIVE Summer Camping Trip
- Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas – $1,400 – YouthBuild Work force development TutoringYVC Hampton Roads – $1,250 – Youth Volunteer Summit