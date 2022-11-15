NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say multiple firearms were stolen during a home burglary in Newport News earlier this month.

According to Newport News police, the call for the burglary came in around 1:30 a.m. on November 5 at a home in the 100 block of Tyner Drive. The victim told police that the home was in disarray and a firearm and multiple electronics were missing.

While canvassing in connection with the burglary, officers found the house next door with a broken back door. When the owners of the second home returned, they reported that multiple firearms were stolen.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2, with long dreadlocks. He was wearing a red zip-up hoodie, black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes, a gray ski mask (which is pulled up in the photograph), and white gloves.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.