NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle crash in Newport News sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

Newport News Police said the crash on Oyster Point Road at Canon Boulevard involved four vehicles. Officers responded to the scene just after 7 a.m.

Two men went to the hospital. One has life-threatening injuries, police said. The other man’s injuries are less serious.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Westbound Oyster Point Road and one eastbound lane at Canon Boulevard were closed while police investigated.