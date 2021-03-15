Multi-vehicle crash closes several EB lanes on I-64 in Newport News; injuries reported

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they are currently working a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-64.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police says the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 256, west of Victory Boulevard.

The east left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder on I-64 are currently closed.

10 On Your Side is still working to learn more about the extent of the injuries reported following the crash.

There are no further details.

