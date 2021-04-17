Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to expect major delays following a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 in Newport News Saturday afternoon.

According to a tweet from 511 Hampton Roads officials around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, the crash occurred on mile marker 254.2 of I-64 near the Bland Boulevard overpass.

10 On Your Side is is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the crash.

The crash initially closed all westbound lanes, the east left lane, and east left center lane of I-64.

As of 6:20 p.m., traffic cameras are showing one westbound lane open for traffic.

This is breaking news and will be updated.