NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash at the James River Bridge.

According to state police, the call for the two-vehicle crash came in just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The southbound lanes of the JRB are currently closed due to the crash. An estimated time for reopening has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the crash. This is breaking news and will be updated