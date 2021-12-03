Motorists advised to expect traffic delays on I-64 near Fort Eustis on Dec. 4

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to expect potential traffic delays along Interstate 64 near Fort Eustis Boulevard on Saturday morning.

Dominion Energy will be working on a high-voltage transmission line that will cause intermittent stoppages in both east and westbound directions near Exit 249 to Fort Eustis between sunrise and 11 a.m.

The traffic interruptions could last up to 15 minutes with a 15-minute interval between each stop.

In a release, Dominion Energy officials say they are rebuilding important infrastructure to plan for future reliability. The work, which involves pulling a transmission line across all travel lanes, has been coordinated with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead if traveling I-64 in the Ft. Eustis area tomorrow morning.