Motorcyclist’s injuries believed to be life-threatening after Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries Friday in an crash with a pickup truck at the intersection of Denbigh and McManus boulevards.

Newport News Police were dispatched to the intersection around 4 p.m. Friday in reference to the crash, police spokeswoman Sarah Ketchum said.

The adult male motorcyclist sustained injuries, which police believe are life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the small pickup truck, also an adult male, did not report injuries, Ketchum said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Northbound McManus Boulevard and one eastbound lane of Denbigh Boulevard are shut down for the investigation, Ketchum said around 4:40 p.m.

Ketchum said there was no further information available.

