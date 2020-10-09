Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday night in Newport News.
Newport News Police responded to the single-vehicle crash around 5:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Blue Crab Road and Canon Boulevard.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man who “initially appeared to be suffered from injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.”
He was taken to a local hospital, where medical officials later upgraded his injuries to life-threatening.
No further information is available.
