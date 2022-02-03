Motorcyclist struck in hit-and-run on I-664 in Newport News; police looking for white Pontiac

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist was hurt in a hit-and-run crash involving a white Pontiac Grand Prix on I-664 Thursday morning in Newport News

Virginia State Police say it happened just before 6 a.m. on southbound I-664, north of 35th Street.

The victim was riding a 2001 Victory Cruiser motorcycle and was taken to Riverside Regional for treatment.

Witnesses were only able to provide a partial tag of “CCM” on the car. The Pontiac also lost its front bumper.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen the crash, or anyone with information, to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.