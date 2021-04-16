Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash Friday in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist sustained injuries believed to be life-threatening in a crash Friday afternoon in Newport News.

Police said they responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Newsome Drive and 41st Street.

Officers arrived to find the 49-year-old motorcyclist, a Newport News man, suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sedan’s driver and two passengers weren’t injured.

The investigation into the crash was still ongoing and there was no further information as of 7:30 p.m.

