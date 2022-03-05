Motorcyclist killed in Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News say a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Denbigh Boulevard and Deloice Crescent. That’s between Warwick Boulevard and I-64.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man driving the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, it was determined that he was traveling eastbound on Denbigh Boulevard. As a car went to turn left on Denbigh Boulevard, they hit the motorcycle.

The driver of the car has minor injuries.

Denbigh Boulevard is closed in both directions at Deloice Crescent.

The investigation is ongoing.

