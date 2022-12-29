NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a motorcyclist died following a multi-vehicle crash in Newport News Wednesday evening.

According to Newport News police, officers responded to the crash around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and City Center Boulevard involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Both motorists involved were sent to a local hospital. Officials say the motorcyclist, a still-unidentified man, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 24-year-old Newport News man, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.