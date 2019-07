NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency crews have responded to a deadly motorcycle crash on I-664 in the area of 35th St. and Jefferson Ave.

Virginia State Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash on northbound I-664 at exit 5. Preliminary reports show the motorcyclist was trying to enter the interstate from 34th St. and lost control.

No other details were immediately available, but stick with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.