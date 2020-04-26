Motorcycle crash on I-64 near Fort Eustis Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police and medics responded to a motorcycle involved crash on interstate 64 near Fort Eustis Boulevard on Sunday.

Dispatchers said the call for the incident came in just after 6:30 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the west exit ramp was closed at mile marker 250.

