Motorcycle crash on I-64 near Fort Eustis Boulevard in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police and medics responded to a motorcycle involved crash on interstate 64 near Fort Eustis Boulevard on Sunday.

Dispatchers said the call for the incident came in just after 6:30 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the west exit ramp was closed at mile marker 250.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories