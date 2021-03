NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Coming together to stop the hate, Newport News Police hosted a rally organized by the Peninsula Chinese American Association at police headquarters Saturday afternoon.

"Stop Asian hate, stop Asian hate," organizers chanted.

Chief Drew alongside other officers stood alongside the organizers as they demonstrated against hate and violence towards the Asian Community.

One of the organizers, Chai Douanglee, says the hate began when the coronavirus began being called the Chinese virus.

Then, the Atlanta spa shooting amplified the hate and fear.