Mother shot during domestic incident in Newport News continues to recover, forgive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman who was shot by her husband before he turned the gun on himself Jan. 23 is recovering — and has told a friend she plans to hit the dance floor next month.

Newport News Police say Jonathan Shazier came to the home he had hared with his family on Cabell Drive on Jan. 23 and shot his wife Brittany in the head. He then shot and killed himself.

The couple has seven children, and one of them in the home at the time called 911.

Brittany had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Since then, her friends and family have been hoping and praying for Brittany’s recovery.

Then came the miracle recovery: Brittany was transferred from a hospital to rehabilitation center Wednesday afternoon.

Brittany is a kind and loving mother, according to those who know her. A picture of her as Snow White surrounded by her seven children on the way to a costume party is featured on her social media and a GoFundMe campaign.

She works for Greg Garrett Realty.

“Brittany is an incredible person, an incredible mother, and a loving person,” CEO Greg Garrett said.

Garrett says he was with Brittany and Jonathan last summer at an event.

“She had a beautiful elegant formal dress on, and he was dressed in a suit. We spent a fair amount of time talking together. It was very normal and very natural that night… [I] did not see any issues,” he said.

Court documents reveal there were multiple allegations of abuse against Jonathan Shazier that ended with Brittany shot in the head.

“I have seen miracles before. I have seen things happen that defy medical odds and defy logic,” Garrett said.

Brittany suffered a head injury, but her family and the Greg Garrett Realty family banded together and prayed. They prayed hard and long for her recovery, Garrett said.

“We didn’t know what her quality of life was going to be. We didn’t know what was going to happen. (We’ve seen the) progression from the beginning, and we have been praying for a full recovery, and we really believe that is what is happening,” he said.

On Tuesday, Garrett was talking with Brittany. He said she was talking about her late husband and expressed forgiveness.

“She told me ‘If he walked into the room right now, I would give him a big hug, and tell him it is going to be OK.’ How could someone be that loving and that giving in this situation? That’s Brittany,” Garrett said tearfully.

Brittany has forgiven, and her family and friends think that has helped lead to her recovery.

“That’s the type of freedom I see in Brittany now, the freedom of forgiveness,” Garrett added.

Garrett added Brittany has big plans.

“Last night Brittany told me she was expecting to be at the realtor dance on the dance floor. That is going to happen on March 7,” Garrett said.

Garrett says the first time he saw Brittany in the hospital, she was completely immobilized on a ventilator. She couldn’t see due to facial swelling, and she couldn’t talk. Today, she has come so far.

There is a GoFundMe Page set up for Brittany, which has raised more than $13,000 as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to go to the GoFundMe page.