Mother of Newport News homicide victim pleads for community’s help finding killer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- The mother of a Newport News man who was shot and killed after leaving a convenience store in January is asking the community to help find the killer.

Yvonne Carter lost her youngest son, Devon Carter, on Jan. 23.

Nearly two weeks to the day, Carter stood at the Newport News Police Department pleading for help to bring justice to her family.

“I would ask please, if you know anything about this, please come forward,” she said. “Please come forward.”

According to police, Devon Carter was shot and killed in the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 9 p.m. on Jan. 23. Officers responded to a call for multiple gunshots and found the 23-year-old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yvonne Carter says she thinks about the last time she spoke with her son every day. Devon Carter was inside the store and called to ask how much money he had on his Cash App card.

“He said ‘Momma, how much is on there?’ He said ‘Oh, okay. That is more than what I thought.’ He said ‘Okay, momma. I won’t call you no more,'” she recounted.

Yvonne Carter says she never expected that to be their last phone call.

About an hour after the call, she says someone called to tell her Devon Carter never returned from the store and that someone was shot. She raced down to the scene and gave detectives a description of her son. She later identified him through photos.

Yvonne Carter doesn’t know why someone would go to the extreme of taking her son’s life.

Devon Carter leaves behind three daughters: Nianna, 4, Riley, 3, and Chozyn, 1.

Yvonne Carter says her son was unemployed and looking for work at the time of his death. The family had moved to Hampton Roads five years ago from Georgia. Devon Carter graduated from Marietta High School and was an athlete and scholar, according to his mother.

He was also a music artist, something Yvonne Carter attributes to her being a poet.

“My son was a fun-loving individual. He was an artist. He always listened to beats and music. Everyone enjoyed being around him. He embraced most people he came in contact with. He will be missed. He will truly be missed,” she said.

Yvonne Carter says it’s been difficult for her because she talked to her son every day. It’s also been hard for his daughters.

“They’re asking questions. They’ve been told. They’ve been asking questions,” she said. “At the funeral home, Chozyn was asking to wake him up but we said we couldn’t wake him up but their daddy is in their hearts forever. He’s their angel. He’s watching over them.”

Now, she’s asking for the community to watch over those he left behind by helping police close this case and get justice for Devon Carter.

She also had a special message for those who took her son’s life.

“I would say to you, you took someone near and dear to my heart and many others. I’m hoping you will be tried, convicted, and punished to the fullest extent of the law and arrested. Also, God arrest you and your spirits,” Yvonne Carter said.

If you have any information, call 757-928-4211.