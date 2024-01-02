NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – This holiday season was filled with worry for one local family. Their loved one, 50-year-old Sherree Brown, vanished around mid-October and hasn’t been seen since.

“I feel like someone took her,” said Sharron Sanford-Brown, Sherree’s mother. “We don’t know who. My heart just aches.”

Family members told WAVY Sherree, a former shipyard worker, was reportedly pushed from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Berkley West Apartments in Newport News sometime in October, by someone she knows.

“He put Sherree in the truck and Sherree tried to get out, get walking. And when she tried to get out, he pushed her out. One of the residents where she lived and said that he then he tried to run her over.”

With her purse and phone left behind, her family called police on October 24, but police didn’t alert the media until Dec. 4. That’s when police issued a critically missing adult alert, also known as an Ashanti Alert.

“Because they said she was not in any intimate danger. No criteria. Well, my daughter has stage four breast cancer and every moment counts,” said Sharron Sanford-Brown.

Sherree’s parents say police have swabbed their cheeks to gather their DNA in the event it’s needed for a positive identification.

“Christmas Day was definitely very hard. We have certain songs that we used to play when the kids was young and coming up our Christmas songs that we didn’t play them this year, you know, because I think everybody really would have broke down,” said Sheree’s father, Darrel Brown.

If you know anything about Sherree Brown’s whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.