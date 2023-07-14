NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher in January at Richneck Elementary School will now have a plea hearing in August instead of a bench trial.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox learned Friday that Deja Taylor’s attorney, James Ellenson, went in front of a judge to get the court to agree to make her bench trial, which is set for Aug. 15, be changed to a plea hearing.

This comes after Taylor was indicted in April by a grand jury on charges of felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.

The court filing stated that “on or about July 19, 2022,” Taylor knew she was an unlawful user of a controlled substance and possessed a firearm – a Taurus model PT111, G2A 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

She also pleaded guilty in June to a pair of federal gun charges, which include unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.