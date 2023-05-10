NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of the 6-year-old who shot his first-grade teacher on January 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News spoke out for the first time, in an exclusive interview that aired Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America.

This interview comes one month after 25-year-old Deja Taylor was indicted by a grand jury and charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.

Taylor appeared in court for the first time on April 14. Her trial is set to begin August 15.

Taylor told ABC News that her son’s actions can be linked to him having ADHD. Taylor described her son as a “great kid” but said that “he’s off the wall. Doesn’t sit still, ever.”

The mother continued by saying that she is willing to take responsibility for her son’s actions since he cannot. Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn told NBC News in March that the 6-year-old would not be facing charges because the “prospect that a 6-year-old can stand trial is problematic.”

When it comes to the relationship between Taylor’s son and first grade teacher Abby Zwerner, Taylor said her son “actually really liked” Zwerner.

In the ABC interview, Taylor referenced an incident mentioned in the $40M lawsuit Zwerner’s lawyers have filed on her behalf, where the 6-year-old allegedly slammed Zwerner’s cell phone on the ground, which resulted in it being cracked and shattered.

Taylor told ABC News that her son felt “like he was being ignored,” and that this incident happened after Zwerner told him to sit down when he asked her a question.

“He threw his arms up. He said, ‘Fine.’ And when he threw his arms up, he knocked her phone out of her hand on accident,” Taylor told ABC News.

Taylor’s attorney, James Ellenson, told ABC News during the interview that school officials are responsible for the shooting after they enrolled the 6-year-old in school despite knowing that he only attended two months of both kindergarten and pre-K. Ellenson also said that the school had knowledge of the boy’s ADHD diagnosis.

“If they believed all of these behaviors to be true, then they should not have allowed him” to advance to a higher level, Ellenson told ABC News. “They should’ve put him back into kindergarten, possibly even pre-K, but at the minimum to kindergarten.”

Calvin Taylor, the grandfather of the 6-year-old, has legal custody of the boy and said that before the incident, the child’s behavior seemed to change in school for the better.

“He was more attentive, he tried to follow along, he tried to do the coursework,” Calvin Taylor told ABC. “But in all fairness to the other kids in the class, sometimes it was just too much for him.”

Calvin Taylor continued by saying the boy is in school somewhere else and is getting therapy. He said that he is worried about the boy’s future while living in Newport News.

To read more about the interview with Taylor, visit the ABC News website.