NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Deja Taylor is due in court at 1 p.m. to learn how many years in federal prison she will serve.

On Jan. 6, 2023, Taylor’s six-year-old son shot his teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School.

Newport News police say the boy fired one shot at Zwerner which went through her hand and into her chest. She is still recovering from her injuries.

The gun the boy used belonged to his mother.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty to federal charges. She’s charged with using drugs while having a gun and lying about her drug use when purchasing the weapon.

Court documents show police found marijuana in Deja’s home after the shooting.

Through a plea agreement, Taylor could serve between 18 months to two years in federal prison, but the judge could decide to give Taylor a longer sentence.

She is currently out on bond.

Taylor also pleaded guilty to state charges of child neglect. She has a court hearing in December on the state charges.