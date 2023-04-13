NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of the 6-year-old who shot his first grade teacher at Richneck Elementary in January has turned herself in Thursday, according to the Newport News Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Gabe Morgan, Deja Taylor, who was escorted by her attorney, turned herself in Thursday morning to the Newport News City Jail. Officials also said that Taylor posted a $5,000 bond and is now free from their custody.

This comes after Taylor was indicted by a grand jury Monday and was charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.

Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn said last month that no charges were expected to be brought against the 6-year-old for the shooting. Gwynn told NBC News that he doesn’t believe that there’s a legal basis to charge the child.

It was also announced on Tuesday that a special jury has been appointed to investigate current or former Newport News Public Schools employees following the shooting.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about Taylor’s status following her arraignment.

This is breaking news and will be updated.