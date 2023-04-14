NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of the 6-year-old who shot his first grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
This comes after Deja Taylor turned herself in Thursday morning to the Newport News City Jail. Taylor posted a $5,000 bond and was then released.
Taylor was indicted by a grand jury Monday and was charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.
Taylor’s arraignment is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
