NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of the 6-year-old who shot his first grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

Deja Taylor (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

This comes after Deja Taylor turned herself in Thursday morning to the Newport News City Jail. Taylor posted a $5,000 bond and was then released.

Taylor was indicted by a grand jury Monday and was charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child.

Taylor’s arraignment is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.