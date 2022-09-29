NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman and her boyfriend have both been charged with felony child neglect after the woman’s 11-month-old son died earlier this month.

The child was pronounced dead around 10:22 p.m. on September 4 at Riverside Regional Medical Center, about 40 minutes after he was brought into the emergency room by his mother, Porshea Evans, police say.

Doctors told a responding Newport News detective that the child had significant swelling on the left side of his head, but no other injuries consistent with abuse.

According to a probable cause statement, the responding detective interviewed both Evans and her boyfriend, Dequan Foreman, and learned the boy had been placed on a bed when the two returned home from a friend’s house after an afternoon of drinking.

Evans said she’d had “a lot” to drink, the detective wrote, and Foreman said he’d had “too much.” Evans also said the two smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

The detective says the two left the infant and Evans’ 4-year-old daughter home alone for about 45 minutes to an hour around 7 p.m. while they drove to get take out and pick up Foreman’s vehicle from a mechanic.

Before they left, Evans put the two children on a bed in the children’s bedroom while Foreman stayed in the car, the detective wrote.

Foreman was the first to get back to the house, as Evans was involved in a minor car crash while driving separately, and found the infant on the floor in the children’s bedroom, he told the detective. He thought the child was asleep, noting he was snoring.

Foreman then joined Porshea outside. He would later place the 11-month-old to sleep in a “pack and play” bed between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The couple eventually went to bed around 30 minutes later.

Foreman woke up sometime between 4 and 6 a.m. and found the infant in the same position. Evans also checked on the child and noticed his skin was cold, and put another blanket on him, according to the probable cause statement.

When Foreman woke up around 9 a.m., he noticed the child was still in the same position. He then found the child wasn’t breathing and there was no pulse. He alerted Evans and they took the child to the hospital.

Sometime before the couple spoke with police, Evans’ four-year-old daughter said that the infant had fallen off of the bed. Evans and Foreman assumed that’s what happened, but weren’t able to validate the four-year-old’s statement, the detective wrote.

Knowing that the “pack and play” bed the infant was placed in for bedtime had netting to prevent the infant from falling, the detective found that the child had to have fallen off a separate bed in the children’s bedroom while Evans and Foreman were away.

The detective secured warrants, and Evans and Foreman were arrested on September 4. Both have been charged with child abuse/neglect: cause serious injury and child abuse/neglect: reckless disregard for life.

Both are next due in court on October 13.