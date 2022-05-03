NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — People who live at a mobile home park near the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport are being evicted.

The Patrick Henry Mobile Home Village is located off Cherokee Drive in Newport News.

The lease termination letter from airport officials dated April 30 and obtained by 10 On Your Side says the infrastructure at the park has begun to decline at an accelerated pace.

The letter explains they can no longer continue to maintain it, so they decided to terminate all leases effective Aug. 28, 2022.

According to a Peninsula Airport Commission Board of Commissioners meeting in March, there’s no firm plan yet on what they’re doing with the land after the park closes.

In that meeting, it was also said a portion of the property is in the runway safety area for the third runway.

PAC officials say they were legally required per the lease agreement to give a 60-day notice to tenants but gave more than that.

The United Way and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will assist displaced tenants.