NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – All southbound lanes reopened at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel in Newport News just before 10 a.m., following a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic backups were approximately 2 miles on I-664 while crews worked to clear the crash scene.

Motorists were encouraged to find an alternate route.

Update: Crash: SB on I-664 at I-664 Tunnel-MMMBT S in Newport News. All SB travel lanes closed. Delay 2 mi. 8:52AM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) December 11, 2023

Update: Delay: SB on I-664 at I-664 Tunnel-MMMBT S in Newport News. No lanes closed. Delay 2 mi. 9:58AM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) December 11, 2023