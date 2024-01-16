NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank released the totals from the 2024 MLK Day of Service Food Drive.

The food drive took place on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan hosted the event.

The totals for the 2024 MLK Day of Service Food Drive are below: $1,610 monetary donations

2,586 pounds of food donations

All of the donations helped to give 6,985 healthy meals to the community.

Monetary donations are still being accepted on the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank’s website here.