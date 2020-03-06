Missing Newport News woman last seen leaving Sentara Complex

Newport News

Gladys White-Moghadamfard

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police issued a missing person alert Friday for Gladys White-Moghadamfard.

The Newport News woman was last seen leaving the Sentara Careplex in Hampton on Tuesday, March 3.

She is in need of medication.

If you can help locate Ms. Gladys, please call Hampton Police at (757) 727-6111.

