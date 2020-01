NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police need your help to find a 62-year-old Newport News man who’s been missing since Tuesday morning.

Leon Francis was last seen by his wife around 6:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Wynn Drive.

Francis is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a New York Knicks jacket and ballcap. He has limited motor capacity and difficulty walking, police say.

Anyone who sees Francis is asked to contact police at 757-247-2500.