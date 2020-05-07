Millennial and Gen-Z virtual Town Hall tonight with Rep. Bobby Scott, Angela Rye

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott will host a Millennial and Generation Z virtual Town Hall Tuesday night.

The Town Hall begins at 7 p.m. tonight, May 7, and will be streamed via Scott’s campaign Facebook page.

In attendance will be CNN Political Commentator, lawyer, and advocate Angela Rye.

Topic discussions include issues relevant to young voters in the 2020 election.

