NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott will host a Millennial and Generation Z virtual Town Hall Tuesday night.
The Town Hall begins at 7 p.m. tonight, May 7, and will be streamed via Scott’s campaign Facebook page.
In attendance will be CNN Political Commentator, lawyer, and advocate Angela Rye.
Topic discussions include issues relevant to young voters in the 2020 election.
Latest News
- Millennial and Gen-Z virtual Town Hall tonight with Rep. Bobby Scott, Angela Rye
- DMV headquarters employee in NC tests positive for COVID-19
- Norfolk Commission on the Arts donates $43,000 in emergency relief to 20 art organizations
- Driving through the devastation: Pictures and video from inside the Five Mile Swamp fire and the homes destroyed
- California dad accused of throwing young daughter off cliff, killing her after stabbing attack