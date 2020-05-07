1  of  2
Live Now
Members of North Carolina’s Coronavirus Task Force holding briefing Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Resources

WAVY.com Voter Guide

Virginia May Election Candidates

Political News

Virginia Politics

Millennial and Gen-Z virtual Town Hall tonight with Rep. Bobby Scott, Angela Rye

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
congressman-bobby-scott_408550

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott will host a Millennial and Generation Z virtual Town Hall Tuesday night.

The Town Hall begins at 7 p.m. tonight, May 7, and will be streamed via Scott’s campaign Facebook page.

In attendance will be CNN Political Commentator, lawyer, and advocate Angela Rye.

Topic discussions include issues relevant to young voters in the 2020 election. 

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories