Military contract aircraft lands outside of runway at Newport News/Williamsburg airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A military contract aircraft ran off the runway at the Newport News/Williamsburg airport Monday morning.

Airport spokesperson Kevin Knapp confirmed the incident happened around 9:35 a.m. on Runway 7.

As the aircraft came in for a landing, he says it slightly departed the runway, coming to a rest just off the runway surface, as can be seen in a photo Knapp shared with WAVY News 10.

Airport fire and rescue crews responded to the scene .

There were no injuries reported and the incident did not impact any other flights.

What caused the aircraft to go off the runway is under investigation.

WAVY has reported on two other similar incidents at the airport in less than a year. In May, a fighter jet made an emergency landing at the airport, and veered off the runway. And, last December, a Langley aircraft slid off the runway during a training exercise.