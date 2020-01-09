Menchville High receives second threat in two-day span

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Menchville High School received another threat on Wednesday, police say, a day after receiving another threat made on social media.

Police didn’t have details on the contents of the threat, but said extra police presence would continue at the school as police investigate both incidents.

The first threat was received Tuesday night, and police said they immediately started a joint operation with school officials.

“While this may be a prank, we are taking this post very seriously,” Principal Bobby Surry said about the first post.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), or at P3tips.com.