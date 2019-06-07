Member of Bloods gang gets 10 years for being felon in possession of firearm

Newport News
William Kasey. (Credit: Western Tidewater Regional)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man who is facing a decade in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorneys Office said in a news release 43-year-old William Kasey was arrested in February 2017 after authorities searched his home.

The search found Kasey was in possession of multiple firearms despite his prior convictions for armed robbery and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, the release said.

Authorities identified Kasey as a longtime member of the Bloods street gang during the investigation — and found that his home contained gang-related documents and materials.

