NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The FBI’s Norfolk Division is hosting “Coffee with a Cop: FBI Edition” in Newport News.

Officials say the event will give the public an opportunity to meet with special agents and professional staff from the bureau and ask questions about careers, internships, and crime-solving methods.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 10, at Grounded Coffee, located at 580 City Center Boulevard, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. In addition to the FBI, representatives from the Newport News Police Department will also be in attendance.

“Coffee with a Cop: FBI Edition is a great way for people to informally meet some of our FBI leaders and the extraordinary personnel that work within the bureau,” said Special Agent in Charge Brian Dugan. “You can explore job opportunities, or just get to know the people who protect our community every day, all while enjoying a cup of coffee.”

The event is open to the public and is free to attend.