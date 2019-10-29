Mayor asks community to ‘believe with us’ in Newport News State of the City

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — At Tuesday’s State of the City address, Newport News Mayor McKinley Price said he’s thrilled with the growth he’s seen in the city in the 10 years he’s been mayor.

“We’re a city that welcomes you,” said Price. “We don’t have anything that would inhibit you from growing here and we’re trying to make this city business friendly.”

Price said, “I’ve seen such a transition, especially as far as businesses and companies, that they have really bought into the vision that we have for the city. They’re planning to expand with us and that’s going to be amplified. They’re not just growing in the city, they’re growing with the city.”

Price said Eagle Aviation Technologies is investing more than $200,000 at its Newport News facility, which will create 75 jobs.

He also shared that Solo, which manufactures compression sprayers, has outgrown its location in Copeland Industrial Park and purchased a 64,000 square foot facility to continue to grow.

Price shared the stage with people who he called “the believers,” those who are writing the story of Newport News. One of those men was Navy Lieutenant Franklin Roberson.

“I am a product of Section 8, welfare, and a mother who had to serve as the mother and father figure in my life. I’ll be honest and tell you it wasn’t easy growing up in downtown Newport News,” Lt. Roberson said.

His story of overcoming odds and serving our country brought the crowd to its feet.

Lt. Roberson said, “It gives me great pleasure to tell people that I am from the City of Newport News because this is the city where people believe.”

Price also touched on crime rates saying there are areas that could be better, but overall crime is down 8 percent.

“It doesn’t matter what your economic plans are if people don’t feel safe in the city, they’re not going to want to stay and grow and that’s our number one focus,” Price said.

Dr. George Parker, superintendent of Newport News Public Schools, also spoke. He said the on-time graduation rate for students is 94.8 percent, compared to 72.9 percent 2008. The dropout rate is 1.8 percent, down from 12 percent in 2008.

Jeff Johnson, director of Tech Center Research Park, spoke about resources, research and entrepreneurs in Newport News. He said innovation is key to a strong city, and it is happening in Newport News.

Price said overall crime is down 8 percent in the city. However, domestic violence crimes are still occurring at a high rate. He said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew is working to reduce those rates by promoting community policing.

Owen King, who owns Ironclad Distillery, also spoke about giving an old building new life. He said, “As much as we respect the history of Newport News, we’re also looking to its future … new small businesses are opening, restaurant row is taking shape, and coming next year, we’re excited to call a new brewery our neighbors.”

Price ended his speech by inviting everyone to “be a part of what’s to come.”