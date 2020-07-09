Mariners’ Museum board agrees to change Maury Lake’s Confederate name

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Board of Trustees and staff at the Mariners’ Museum and Park have jump-started the process to change the name of Maury Lake.

Named after Confederate Naval Cmdr. Matthew Fontaine Maury, the water body will now be called “The Mariners’ Lake.”

There will be an event to celebrate and officially adopt the new name later this fall “or as soon as public health restrictions allow,” the museum announced on its website.

“The Mariners’ Museum and Park connects people to the world’s waters, because through the waters – through our shared maritime heritage – we are connected to one another,” the museum said, outlining its mission it committed to four years ago.

The Mariners’ Museum cited several initiatives in the last four years it started to help to serve its mission, including making admission only $1, giving educational programs to local students and telling previously untold stories of mariners.

“Adopting ‘The Mariners’ Lake’ name is the next logical step for us. The name better reflects who we are as a museum and as a community. Specifically, our community has a shared maritime heritage that cuts across race, ethnicity, gender, age, socioeconomics, and all of the ways in which we can feel different from one another.

The lake is not the only thing in Hampton Roads named after Maury.

Norfolk school officials have also discussed renaming Maury High School in Ghent, as well as two other schools named after Confederate figures.

