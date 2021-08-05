Marine police: Man dies after boat capsizes on James River, officials uncertain if anyone else on board

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Marine Police said one man died Thursday after a Jon boat capsized on the James River in Newport News.

Crews are still searching the area because they’re uncertain whether anyone else was on board, officials said.

Marine police have identified the man who died as 42-year-old Andri Jamal Williams-Bey of Henrico County.

Virginia Marine Police responded to the James River around 7 p.m. Thursday after the Newport News Police Department called and informed them of a capsized 12-foot Jon boat and a body in the water near Anderson Park.

Williams-Bey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newport News Fire Department.

Officials with Virginia Marine Police said it was unclear whether Williams-Bey was the only person on board.

Authorities are still searching the area.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should contact the Virginia Marine Police Operations Center at (757) 247-2265.

The United States Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Newport News Police Department, Newport News Fire Department, and Henrico Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

“The Virginia Marine Police and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission offers its deepest condolences to the family of Andri Jamal Williams-Bey during this time,” Marine police wrote in a news release Thursday night.

No other information was released.

